State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 254.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 146,175 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 203,593 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.29 million, up from 57,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 2.66 million shares traded or 94.54% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31M shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is SCANA Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $123.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tci Wealth has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,393 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.04% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 25,183 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Com stated it has 89,443 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Co invested in 10,344 shares. 7,200 are held by Macnealy Hoover Inv. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.99M shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc reported 16,126 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,613 shares. Australia-based Rare Infrastructure Ltd has invested 3.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40,627 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, October 29. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 18. JP Morgan maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 20. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 19,605 shares to 56,084 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,905 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).