Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 71.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174,000, down from 2,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.87. About 356,771 shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has declined 23.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 84.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,792 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.34 million, up from 259,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 3.91 million shares traded or 152.14% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 33,528 shares to 52,997 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 80.77% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TREE’s profit will be $12.06M for 53.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.58% negative EPS growth.

