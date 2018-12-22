Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 127.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,052 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $843,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Lendingtree (TREE) by 4.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 58,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $319.58 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Lendingtree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.87. About 356,771 shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has declined 23.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12

Among 10 analysts covering Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pool Corporation had 24 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice on Friday, July 15 to “Accumulate”. Wedbush maintained the shares of POOL in report on Tuesday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 21. Stephens maintained Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) rating on Thursday, February 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $160.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Friday, September 15 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Robert W. Baird. Sidoti downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of POOL in report on Friday, October 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Co has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 30 shares. 4,773 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 15,368 shares. Diligent Limited holds 0.91% or 9,916 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 11 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 11,930 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 4,076 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 40,294 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,808 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 171,740 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Bremer Tru Association accumulated 1,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 43,220 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 106,677 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. COOK ARTHUR D sold $322,000 worth of stock. The insider PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold 20,448 shares worth $3.32M. Joslin Mark W had sold 13,000 shares worth $2.11 million.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 44,421 shares to 91,549 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 35,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,138 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 321,617 shares to 8.96M shares, valued at $462.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 253,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,936 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.86, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TREE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.23 million shares or 0.16% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 113,290 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 20,263 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Invest Management Lp holds 0.87% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 57,615 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 4,983 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,296 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 5,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,120 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1,136 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 858,856 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 8,950 shares. Next Group Inc invested in 7 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 140 are owned by Financial Architects.

Among 17 analysts covering LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. LendingTree had 52 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, October 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, September 16. On Monday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 22. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 18. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Northland Capital. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, December 14. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360.0 target in Thursday, February 22 report.