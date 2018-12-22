Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 7,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 899,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $239.38M, down from 907,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 0.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.28 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $433.49M, up from 9.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 4,671 shares to 111,332 shares, valued at $220.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 271,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "UnitedHealth Group beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on October 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool" published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "UnitedHealth Group: I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2018.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Lennar Corporation (LEN) – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fintech Opendoor raises $325 million from heavy hitters to fuel national expansion – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Making A Down Payment On Lennar – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, Caterpillar, Lennar And More – Benzinga” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

