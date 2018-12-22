Leuthold Group Llc increased Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) stake by 26.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 8,444 shares as Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 40,160 shares with $6.54M value, up from 31,716 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp. now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Yy Inc Ads Repcom (YY) stake by 5333.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 133,349 shares as Yy Inc Ads Repcom (YY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 135,849 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Yy Inc Ads Repcom now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 911,130 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 22. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, October 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $164 target. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 26 report. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. Bank of America maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 20 by Credit Suisse.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 7,467 shares to 68,715 valued at $5.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Proshares Short Russell2000 stake by 13,217 shares and now owns 465,262 shares. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif was reduced too.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Takes Control – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28M worth of stock. 20,000 shares valued at $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. YY had 3 analyst reports since November 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold” rating. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Posts Loss in Q4, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “January 2019 Options Now Available For YY – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Navistar (NAV) Q4 Earnings Drive Past Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra (CAG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.