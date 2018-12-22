Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 7,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66 million, down from 212,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 8.96M shares traded or 58.31% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 80,043 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66M, up from 74,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 68,604 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,063 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 56,550 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 743,976 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,120 shares. Srb has 12,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1,220 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 11,345 shares. Ww Investors holds 0.01% or 490,000 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 0.08% or 101,198 shares. Thornburg Investment Management reported 264,512 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of accumulated 0.01% or 26,444 shares. Dupont Capital Corp accumulated 86,268 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 22,080 shares to 50,053 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 41,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Among 25 analysts covering DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. DR Horton Inc had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by FBN Securities to “Underperform” on Monday, April 18. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DHI in report on Friday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DHI in report on Friday, November 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, September 21. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by UBS.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. $135,037 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares were sold by Hewatt Michael W. On Monday, December 3 WHEAT BILL W sold $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 12,892 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. Atlantic Securities initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, January 6 report. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, July 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 18 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northstar Inc has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barry Investment Ltd holds 2,781 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Inc invested in 49,335 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Community Trust Inv Company has 1.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.99% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation accumulated 2.25 million shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 652,177 shares. Ckw Gp owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,756 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.22% or 38,949 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP owns 4,102 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Guardian Communications invested in 83,168 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has 4,700 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 0.51% or 9,779 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. $580,401 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Majoras Deborah P sold $451,186. 5,006 shares valued at $418,112 were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn on Wednesday, August 22. 3,410 shares were sold by Keith R. Alexandra, worth $284,810. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 47,748 shares worth $4.39M. $5.11M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Fish Kathleen B.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 40,000 shares to 23,990 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (Put) (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).