Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36 million, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 38.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.87 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. 75 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $5,779 were sold by Middleton Sean. 3,146 shares were sold by Frank Malcolm, worth $251,624 on Tuesday, July 3. $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Thursday, November 15. 973 shares were sold by Shaheen Allen, worth $74,618. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $114,126 worth of stock. Shares for $30,666 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W..

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $78 target. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, December 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 26 to “Market Perform”. The company was initiated on Monday, September 26 by Societe Generale. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, June 8 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, January 10 the stock rating was initiated by Loop Capital with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, November 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 3,700 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 21,290 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 168,077 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com has 41,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 0.19% or 49,315 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.53% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 624 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 16,481 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Inc holds 3,306 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 17,572 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Transamerica Advsrs holds 11,056 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,473 shares to 82,203 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

