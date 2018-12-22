Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 5,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,592 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.50M, down from 170,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.52% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 28.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 75,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,331 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.52M, down from 266,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 1.18 million shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has risen 12.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has 11,099 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Co stated it has 2,591 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Criterion Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5.11% or 149,538 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Eaton Vance accumulated 1,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 14 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cadinha & Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 1,162 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guggenheim Ltd invested in 25,339 shares. Kensico Mngmt has invested 1.51% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated stated it has 2,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.06M for 17.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 146,524 shares to 631,995 shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FLT in report on Wednesday, August 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Monday, September 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, December 11, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 6 to “Positive”. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. by 323,002 shares to 838,078 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. by 138,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co..

Among 8 analysts covering Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had 34 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, September 21 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) rating on Wednesday, October 5. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $160 target. On Wednesday, September 30 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, March 7. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Thursday, November 19. TH Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Friday, December 18 report. Stephens initiated the shares of LGND in report on Wednesday, April 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, August 8. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Friday, December 18 report. As per Wednesday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $49.00 million activity. The insider Sabba Stephen L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.28 million. $10.15 million worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was sold by Patel Sunil. 12,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $3.29 million were sold by FOEHR MATTHEW W. Aryeh Jason sold $6.76M worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Thursday, August 16. HIGGINS JOHN L sold $903,875 worth of stock. LAMATTINA JOHN L sold $850,292 worth of stock or 3,335 shares.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. LGND’s profit will be $21.04M for 33.46 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold LGND shares while 139 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 22.12 million shares or 3.80% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 7,831 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 5,560 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Light Asset Mngmt Lc owns 73,020 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 61,577 shares. Creative Planning holds 11,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 2,527 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp owns 3,096 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cim Limited Com reported 1,018 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Redwood Limited Liability Corp has 1.47% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 56 shares. 46,409 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.