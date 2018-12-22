Limited Coin (LTD) targets $106582.85 while having 18.48% move up during a day

Limited Coin (LTD) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $15115.39 or 18.48% trading at $96893.50. According to Crypto Analysts, Limited Coin (LTD) eyes $106582.85 target on the road to $268523.73. LTD last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $96893.50 and low of $74801.78 for December 21-22. The open was $81778.11.

Limited Coin (LTD) is down -0.68% in the last 30 days from $97560.98 per coin. Its up 4.61% in the last 100 days since when traded at $92619.68 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LTD traded at $190403.66. maximum coins available are 128. LTD uses PoS algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 11/09/2015.

LimitedCoin (LTD) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that has a total coin supply of only 128 coins. It has a high APY in staking rewards, which is 1000%