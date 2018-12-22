South State Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,469 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.32M, up from 281,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31 million shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity.

