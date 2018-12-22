Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,145 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, down from 16,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 23,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, up from 136,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 28,860 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us High Dividend (DHS) by 11,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 11. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, June 16. Seaport Global initiated it with “Buy” rating and $2800 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. On Monday, December 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 470,746 shares. Partners Gp Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 676,962 shares. 10,473 are held by Strs Ohio. 67,341 were reported by Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Somerset Gp holds 0.39% or 17,652 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 557,566 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 19,390 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Magnetar Limited Com has 2.61 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 234,299 shares. Moreover, Permit Capital Ltd Liability Co has 1.24% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Penbrook Management Ltd accumulated 21,140 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Prudential Finance reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. On Friday, November 2 Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2,500 shares. On Tuesday, November 6 Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2,500 shares. Cooper Kathleen B had sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. CREEL MICHAEL A also bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability holds 128,331 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Interstate Retail Bank owns 402 shares. Mufg Americas reported 435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 2,638 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 217,556 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 449,536 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 6,010 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 224 shares. Of Vermont owns 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 107,658 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.1% or 94,631 shares.

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $374.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 32,156 shares to 101,936 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 34,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Sp Adr (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.35M for 7.31 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Wednesday, September 19. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 3 by UBS. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 2.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. Bott Richard Harold had sold 789 shares worth $106,618.