Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 27.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 9,700 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 25,664 shares with $2.88M value, down from 35,364 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $51.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.51, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 27 funds increased or opened new positions, while 23 cut down and sold their holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.98 million shares, up from 2.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding American National Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.56% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc reported 208,644 shares. 345,513 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,607 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 4,259 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.03% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Company accumulated 4,701 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 410,310 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 58,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 11,192 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 1.93% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 11,216 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.65% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 931,427 were reported by Bristol John W.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Monday, August 20. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $112 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, June 26.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.55 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $6.10 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates holds 1% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 162,425 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 47,549 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 145,800 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.34% in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,290 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $260.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 58,973 shares traded or 236.99% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 14.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500.