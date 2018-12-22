Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 56.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 15,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,133 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.26 million, up from 28,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 6,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,790 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.45 million, up from 61,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 69,450 shares to 155,390 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,961 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

