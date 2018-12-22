Loeb Partners Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering RPC, Inc. (RES)

Among 7 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RPC had 9 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, August 30. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral”. Raymond James downgraded the shares of RES in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on Thursday, August 9 to “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on Monday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. See RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15 New Target: $14 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15 New Target: $14 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

30/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $25 New Target: $16 Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $27 Downgrade

26/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17 New Target: $15 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $15 Maintain

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 14.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 6,700 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 38,800 shares with $4.13M value, down from 45,500 last quarter. American Express Co now has $78.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.81 million shares traded or 124.29% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 51.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.14% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Another recent and important RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “RPC Inc.: A Quality Cyclical Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 69.20 million shares or 4.53% more from 66.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 763,294 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 87 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dean Cap Mgmt invested in 115,363 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Llc accumulated 27,479 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,125 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 470 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Federated Invsts Pa holds 759,907 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.67% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 470,000 shares. Lpl Fin holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 10,076 shares.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 29 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 19. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Investment House Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,625 shares. Interest Value Advisers Limited accumulated 0.95% or 324,692 shares. Burney owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,561 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 136,614 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,448 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,275 are owned by Greylin Invest Mangement Inc. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 169,526 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 16,327 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 28,679 are owned by Freestone Cap Llc. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc owns 3,546 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 43,279 shares. 1.73M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust Com holds 15,343 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,046 shares.