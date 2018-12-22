Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (CXP) stake by 6.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 162,934 shares as Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (CXP)’s stock declined 13.58%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.36M shares with $55.68 million value, down from 2.52M last quarter. Columbia Ppty Tr Inc now has $2.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 1.58M shares traded or 105.12% up from the average. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 4.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION

AMP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AMLTF) had a decrease of 61.65% in short interest. AMLTF’s SI was 1.86M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 61.65% from 4.86 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 478 days are for AMP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AMLTF)’s short sellers to cover AMLTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AMP Limited (OTCMKTS:AMLTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AMP Ltd.: Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018.

AMP Limited operates as an independent wealth management firm primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The firm operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, Australian Wealth Protection, AMP Bank, New Zealand Financial Services, and Australian Mature divisions. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. It provides financial advice, superannuation, retirement income, and other investment products for retail customers; superannuation services for businesses; income protection, disability and life insurance, and selected banking products; administration, banking, and investment services for self-managed superannuation funds; and residential mortgages, deposits, transaction banking, and self-managed superannuation fund products.

