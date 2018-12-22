Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 179,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.19M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76M, down from 37,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Lourd Capital Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 14,500 shares to 53,520 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Apple falls to third place behind Microsoft, Amazon in market cap – MarketWatch” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2018: MOMO, SCWX, UXIN, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Microsoft Corporation – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, MSFT, MEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, January 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, December 8. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 29 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $106 target. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Co has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,194 shares. Hendershot holds 1.71% or 42,188 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Mgmt Incorporated holds 103,221 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc accumulated 524,292 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Kemper Master Retirement owns 71,200 shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Company reported 61,443 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,170 shares. Night Owl Cap Llc has 173,460 shares for 7.03% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Inc holds 56,317 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp owns 1.39 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life reported 236,898 shares. Founders Cap Management Lc has invested 5.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,396 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Co owns 569,595 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,466 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 4,189 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 43,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 848 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 568 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bamco owns 874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 138,934 shares in its portfolio. Westpac has 779,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10.09 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,277 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 56,874 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited reported 111,583 shares stake.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 177,850 shares to 184,550 shares, valued at $48.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 162,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 17 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal Weight”. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Overweight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wunderlich to “Hold” on Monday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 13. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.