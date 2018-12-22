Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 83.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.35 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 2.20M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 31.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 65,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 769,824 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.10 million, down from 835,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 12,697 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 234,847 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,270 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,202 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 41,404 shares. Verus Prns holds 10,350 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Td Asset stated it has 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cannell Peter B Communication Inc owns 86,108 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 51,337 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. $701,412 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Cuffe Michael S.. Englebright Jane D. also sold $720,994 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. On Thursday, November 1 Reiner Deborah M sold $97,648 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 723 shares. $190,439 worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Wednesday, July 25. $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Wyatt Christopher F.. The insider Morrow J William sold $604,795.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “6 Central Florida hospitals make top national list for 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Inc., UCF College of Medicine to add new fellowship – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “This Loudoun hospital has a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94 million for 11.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold TMHC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 110.51 million shares or 0.62% more from 109.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp reported 252,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company owns 84,331 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 7,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 126,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited accumulated 0.01% or 234,308 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 89,576 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp accumulated 27,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 8.80 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3.25 million shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 971,005 shares. 77 were reported by Citigroup. 746,276 were accumulated by Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 121,734 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 123,081 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 616,047 shares to 148,609 shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 246,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

