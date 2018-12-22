Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 76.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 179,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79M shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 40.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 3.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $938.58M, up from 7.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 26. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. Benchmark maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. TH Capital upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Monday, November 13. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by Craig Hallum. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. Mizuho maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, October 7. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $12 target.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 177.78% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $80.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. 2,373 shares were sold by Fallon John A., worth $139,675. WYZGA MICHAEL S had sold 2,468 shares worth $184,730. Carey Thomas D. sold $201,713 worth of stock. 2,190 shares valued at $174,118 were sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Sunday, September 30. $167,574 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Zanotti Katherine S. $77,577 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Doyle James Edward on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Group stated it has 1,000 shares. First Advsr LP accumulated 524,744 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny owns 9,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jana Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2.79% or 1.16 million shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 3.40M shares. Stifel Fin reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Utd Capital Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 16,514 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability has invested 5.64% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 175,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverpark Ltd Liability invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jefferies Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 12,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Business Finance Service Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,825 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.63 million shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $182.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 144,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $4.12 million activity. $34,310 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick. $16,459 worth of stock was sold by Erickson Andrew on Friday, November 16. 343 shares valued at $28,524 were sold by Conway Jeff D on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Sullivan George E sold $115,496. 740 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares with value of $50,024 were bought by Maiuri Louis D. Another trade for 851 shares valued at $70,786 was sold by Keenan Karen C.