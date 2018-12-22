Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridex Corp (IRIX) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 93,551 shares traded or 86.87% up from the average. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 47.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX GETS CE MARK FOR TRANSILLUMINATED PROBE; 03/05/2018 – Iridex Sees 2018 Rev $37M-$41M; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ IRIDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRIX); 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.26 million, down from 87,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS

Since September 14, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $671,654 activity. MOORE WILLIAM M also bought $47,144 worth of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares. PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE also bought $420,000 worth of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 2.03M shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $25.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.98, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold IRIX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.05 million shares or 30.11% more from 5.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 81,500 shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 0% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 38,849 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 24,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.95 million are owned by Acuta Cap Prns Lc. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 63,648 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 0.47% or 152,193 shares. Vanguard owns 403,547 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.04% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Wasatch holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 1.33M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 20,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.32 million were accumulated by Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture.

Among 4 analysts covering IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IRIDEX had 6 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, December 21. The rating was initiated by TH Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, February 25 by Roth Capital. The stock of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) earned “Buy” rating by Singular Research on Tuesday, January 26.

Analysts await IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by IRIDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares valued at $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,652 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 15,531 shares. 4,106 are held by Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Carlson Management has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterneck Cap Management Lc invested in 0.29% or 1,070 shares. Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.54% or 25,980 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,950 are owned by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. 9,352 are held by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,162 shares. Towercrest Capital Management has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 3.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Mirador Capital Partners LP has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 383 shares to 7,980 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

