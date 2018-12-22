Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 9.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 17,805 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 21.65%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 213,110 shares with $42.17M value, up from 195,305 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 298,795 shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 11.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) had an increase of 30.49% in short interest. ALTKF’s SI was 791,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 30.49% from 606,800 shares previously. It closed at $7.73 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altran Technologies S.A. offers engineering consulting services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It provides advisory services in fundamental transformations, innovation and design, and disruptive technologies and solutions; and digital industrial transformation services, such as digital experience, Internet of Things, data analysis, digital applications, and digital engineering infrastructure services. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides product and systems engineering services, such as product specification, prototyping, mechanical engineering, systems engineering, development of embedded systems, and testing and approval services.

Since August 8, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. ZOMMER NATHAN sold $130,968 worth of stock. Shares for $79,719 were sold by Gorski Jeffrey G. The insider Cole Matthew sold 150 shares worth $34,089.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LFUS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 22.85 million shares or 1.78% less from 23.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Channing Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.58% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 222,276 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 179,380 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 56,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Management Limited Com owns 87,811 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 3 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management invested in 0% or 745 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Services Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. 1,463 are owned by M&T National Bank & Trust. 1,772 are owned by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company reported 0.04% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has 87,934 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased C stake by 39,831 shares to 361,987 valued at $15.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 111,402 shares and now owns 32,298 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VPG vs. LFUS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLW, LFUS, UTX – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2018.