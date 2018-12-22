Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Harris (HRS) Position; Last Week Southern Copper (SCCO) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Southern Copper had 6 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34.5 target in Thursday, December 6 report. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) on Monday, November 26 to “Reduce” rating. FBR Capital maintained Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) rating on Wednesday, September 19. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Bradesco to “Neutral”. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $34.5 Upgrade

26/11/2018 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

21/11/2018 Broker: Bradesco Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $42 Upgrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43 New Target: $33 Downgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55 New Target: $49 Maintain

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Harris Corp (HRS) stake by 77.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 51,960 shares as Harris Corp (HRS)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 14,733 shares with $2.49M value, down from 66,693 last quarter. Harris Corp now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Dwayne Harris becomes Giants’ salary-cap casualty; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 21/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Alma Adams: Adams, Harris Introduce Legislation to Recognize First Black Maternal Health Week; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on HUD to Keep Words “Free from Discrimination” in Mission Statement; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Plc holds 5,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.60M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 12,056 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 2.32 million shares. Next Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 214,680 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Amer International Grp owns 1,474 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 48,938 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 5,050 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 37,805 shares.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.77 million shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Southern Copper, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Denbury Resources Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $23.35 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 24.26 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Cl C stake by 19,234 shares to 982,458 valued at $1.17 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 121,158 shares and now owns 773,282 shares. Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.39 million activity. The insider Young Christopher D. sold 24,670 shares worth $3.99M. $627,407 worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares were sold by MIKUEN SCOTT T. 26,311 shares valued at $4.28M were sold by ZOISS EDWARD J on Thursday, September 13. Taylor Todd A. had sold 18,698 shares worth $3.03M. The insider FOX SHELDON J sold 45,800 shares worth $7.47 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Harris had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 13.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “E-warfare and robots: Harris Corp.’s $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “US Army Awards Harris Corporation Nearly $218 Million Contract to Provide Wideband Satellite Communications Mission Support – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Harris Corporation Successfully Launches Its First Smallsat; Showcases Company’s Complete Mission Solution – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.