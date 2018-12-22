Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 28.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 11,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, down from 42,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montag A Assoc holds 21,670 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,729 shares. Roosevelt Group holds 4,387 shares. Fairfield Bush invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,934 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking invested in 611,322 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Parsons Cap Ri invested 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,200 are held by Dodge & Cox. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2.26M shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,525 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakworth reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,505 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 24 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 15 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 11 report. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Pratt & Whitney Lands EngineWise® Service Agreement with Binter Canarias – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider JOHRI AKHIL sold $465,591.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Fire Group Inc has 0.41% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 39,192 shares. Cookson Peirce &, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,956 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.85% or 13,378 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested in 464,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 903,377 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sand Hill Glob owns 54,232 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 3,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.04 million shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 0.61% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Magnetar Fin Ltd Company has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il owns 8,474 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lourd has 5,689 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Forward View Consulting. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Forward View Consulting. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, September 16 with “Neutral”. BB&T Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 14. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 25 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 19.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Colorado Gov.-elect Polis announces new economic-development director – Denver Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. Shares for $2.74 million were sold by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26. $393,250 worth of stock was bought by Carucci Richard on Wednesday, October 24. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock or 6,400 shares. $6.45M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.