Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 35,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, up from 106,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN

Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 69,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 0.01% or 1,609 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc holds 31,505 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 36,036 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 14,492 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1St Source State Bank reported 157,103 shares. Twin Mngmt Inc has 1.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 921,721 shares. Cadinha And Lc has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waverton Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.26M shares. Pension Ser reported 6.50 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 552,679 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 143,158 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc has 1.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 163,712 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. S&P Research maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, August 14. S&P Research has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 28 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 26. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, July 24 by FBR Capital. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $124.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,561 shares to 107,815 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,592 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Matheson Monique S. sold $1.41M. Shares for $317,006 were sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 17. Shares for $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. The insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 6,926 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 432,948 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 467 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Partners reported 1,607 shares stake. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 600 shares. 56,043 were accumulated by Landscape Management. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 42,605 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc owns 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 46,098 shares. Axa stated it has 577,063 shares. Saturna Cap Corp reported 432,108 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,406 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 229,227 shares. Ensemble Management Ltd Com reported 138,960 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 122,098 shares in its portfolio.

Thomas Story & Son Llc, which manages about $226.08M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 138,635 shares to 154,231 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, April 7. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, October 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 21. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, June 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by FBR Capital.

