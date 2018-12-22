Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 42.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 327,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219.11 million, up from 771,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 1.06M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 7.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 13,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.81 million, down from 177,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $10.49 million activity. 8,900 shares were sold by BERGERON SANDRA E., worth $1.51M on Monday, November 19. Shares for $8,292 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, November 8. 5,804 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. $1.46 million worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 2,540 shares valued at $460,375 was sold by BEVIER DEBORAH L. $429,594 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 23,006 shares to 3,541 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 371,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,289 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12,879 shares. Omers Administration has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 27,800 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 94 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 866 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 62,241 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 250,738 shares. 9,224 are owned by Da Davidson And Comm. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 38 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 76,554 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 414,309 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,172 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prentiss Smith Com has 155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iowa Savings Bank owns 28,394 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital reported 2,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 396,011 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,863 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd holds 5,566 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 80,450 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.88% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 129,254 shares. Invesco holds 0.23% or 6.33 million shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 9,657 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 5,878 shares stake. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 2.97% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 15,467 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

