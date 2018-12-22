Luminus Management Has Cut By $5.49 Million Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake; Apergy (APY) SI Increased By 0.77%

Luminus Management Llc decreased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 8.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 114,409 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 1.18M shares with $57.05M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 2.83 million shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 36.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) had an increase of 0.77% in short interest. APY's SI was 2.49M shares in December as released by FINRA. The stock decreased 5.79% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce gas and oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies divisions. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $585,058 activity. $199,359 worth of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was sold by Garabedian Raffi on Tuesday, September 4. $165,646 worth of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was sold by ANTOUN GEORGES on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 356.00% or $0.89 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $67.08M for 15.84 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.