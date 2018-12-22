Luminus Management Llc increased Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) stake by 165.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 657,900 shares as Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS)’s stock declined 34.67%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 1.06M shares with $5.17 million value, up from 398,076 last quarter. Ak Steel Holding Corp now has $732.06M valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 21.04 million shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 46.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 70.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc sold 28,983 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 22.96%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 12,055 shares with $1.08M value, down from 41,038 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $42.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 27.

Brinker Capital Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 24,838 shares to 167,226 valued at $13.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 9,108 shares and now owns 23,902 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 88,536 shares stake. First Long Island Investors Lc owns 71,687 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 12,226 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Burns J W New York reported 42,498 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd reported 30,532 shares. Moreover, New England & Mngmt has 1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,226 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 2,847 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,570 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 11,305 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs has 260,679 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 240,321 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 174,901 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 204,134 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $40,550 activity. The insider Alter Joseph C bought 2,500 shares worth $10,250. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $30,300 was bought by Newport Roger K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 203.84 million shares or 1.64% more from 200.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Corporation has 28,357 shares. 402,000 were reported by South Dakota Council. Wolverine Asset Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Geode Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 3.07M shares. Moreover, Janney Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 48,401 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 55,359 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 45.74 million shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 394,532 shares or 0.15% of the stock. New York-based York Capital Mgmt Glob Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.15% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Company reported 44,456 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 22,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS).

Among 4 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Friday, September 7. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 9 by Deutsche Bank.