Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut By $3.13 Million Its Owens (OI) Position; LCNB Has 2.23 Sentiment

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Owens (OI) stake by 3.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 208,489 shares as Owens (OI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 5.77 million shares with $90.36M value, down from 5.97M last quarter. Owens now has $2.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.09M shares traded or 233.28% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.73, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 29 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 13 decreased and sold stock positions in LCNB Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.24 million shares, up from 3.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LCNB Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 23 New Position: 6.

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LCNB Corp. Announces Board Changes – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LCNB Corp. Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Meilstrup Named President of LCNB National Bank – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LCNB Corp. Announces Board Appointments – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 328,603 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 139,310 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 227,115 shares.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $209.03 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 100,589 shares traded or 435.56% up from the average. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 21.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $4.92M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OI’s profit will be $100.00M for 6.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 3,064 shares to 4.00M valued at $534.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 895,134 shares and now owns 15.56M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold OI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 845,745 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1,212 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 469,328 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP has 25,690 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 275,849 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 85,957 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Sasco Ct holds 2.90 million shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 152,430 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 35,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,995 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 14,284 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 0% or 10,000 shares.