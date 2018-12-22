Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 223,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303.61 million, up from 4.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31M shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 63.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 8,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, up from 14,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.31M shares traded or 397.90% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has risen 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,170 shares to 10,720 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys® Products Now Part of Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A.’s STARLIFT Parts Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys® Makes Significant Investment in Advanced Munitions Batteries Manufacturing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Up 18% in a Month: What’s Driving It? – Zacks.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnerSys makes significant investment in Advanced Munitions Batteries Manufacturing Facilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons to Dump Astec (ASTE) Stock From Your Portfolio Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Enersys (NYSE:ENS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enersys had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair downgraded EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) on Monday, October 26 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 5 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Thursday, August 17. The rating was upgraded by Maxim Group on Thursday, June 2 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Ardour Capital given on Friday, August 14. CL King downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.44 million activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 286,301 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $132.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Leon Roday as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Reports Reinsurance Transaction with Athene (ATH) and Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2.