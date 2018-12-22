Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 53.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 70,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $32.57 million value, up from 130,000 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 0.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 3,064 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.00 million shares with $534.28M value, up from 4.00M last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19 million shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Friday, October 26 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” on December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco holds 0.65% or 40,318 shares. Connecticut-based Founders Capital Lc has invested 2.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burt Wealth holds 4,284 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested in 1.72% or 107,436 shares. 8,400 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. Pcj Investment Counsel invested in 8,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cardinal Cap owns 1,674 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Puzo Michael J invested 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 18,455 shares. Personal Advisors reported 1,622 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,482 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru Co has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28 million was made by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. Perlin Jonathan B also sold $10.16M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Englebright Jane D. had sold 5,081 shares worth $720,994 on Wednesday, November 7. 1,530 shares valued at $190,439 were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Wednesday, July 25. Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, July 26. 5,196 shares were sold by Cuffe Michael S., worth $709,358 on Wednesday, October 31. $810,271 worth of stock was sold by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 237 shares valued at $26,670 was made by Reiner Deborah M on Monday, July 23.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 118,551 shares to 1.60 million valued at $112.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) stake by 251,994 shares and now owns 4.56 million shares. Arris International Plc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Leerink Swann maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Leerink Swann has “Outperform” rating and $150 target. Bank of America maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $135 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $115 target in Thursday, August 16 report. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse.