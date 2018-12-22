Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position; Last Week La-Z-Boy (LZB) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. La-Z-Boy had 3 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) on Thursday, August 23 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23 with “Hold”. The stock of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Sidoti. See La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

23/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $33 New Target: $35 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Old Target: $28 Downgrade

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 24.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 5,428 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 16,755 shares with $1.88M value, down from 22,183 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46M shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2.

Among 3 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Varian Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 28.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BSX Takeover of BTG is a Slight Negative for Varian Medical (VAR) – RBC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Phoenix Cyberknife and Radiation Oncology Center Delivers Its First HyperArc Treatments – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian (VAR) Halcyon Treatment System Receives China NMPA Approval – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 164.94% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.