Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 25.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 95,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,684 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.15M, up from 374,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 348,996 shares traded or 654.21% up from the average. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 5.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: Proceeds to Be Used Primarily to Refinance Existing Debt and for General Corporate Purposes; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 215,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.21M market cap company. The stock increased 10.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 1.04 million shares traded or 92.67% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 36.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc

Since August 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $719,456 activity. 3,986 shares were sold by HAGEBOECK CHARLES R, worth $322,866 on Tuesday, August 28. The insider DERITO JOHN A sold 2,020 shares worth $166,145. STRONG-TREISTER DIANE W bought $7,700 worth of stock or 100 shares. 2,825 City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares with value of $233,633 were sold by STILWELL CRAIG G. HYLTON TRACY W II bought $10,836 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 1 the insider LEGGE JEFFREY DALE sold $26,254.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $61.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 217,310 shares to 52,712 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "City Holding Company to acquire Poage Bankshares and Farmers Deposit Bancorp – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2018

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Castlight's Rally Is Fully Justified – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2018

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $697,977 activity. 14,209 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares with value of $38,268 were sold by Nolan Mangini Siobhan. The insider Cohen Seth B. sold $45,050. 26,045 shares valued at $67,483 were sold by Gupta Neeraj on Friday, November 16. $9,414 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares were sold by O’Meara Maeve. Chan M.P. Eric also sold $19,541 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) on Monday, November 19.

