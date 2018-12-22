Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) stake by 76.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 34,133 shares as Mercer Intl Inc (MERC)’s stock declined 33.16%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 10,393 shares with $175,000 value, down from 44,526 last quarter. Mercer Intl Inc now has $630.85M valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 321,654 shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 12.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Trans World Entertainment Corp (TWMC) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.48, from 0.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 6 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 7 trimmed and sold holdings in Trans World Entertainment Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.67 million shares, down from 5.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trans World Entertainment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company has market cap of $23.64 million. The firm operates in two divisions, fye and etailz. It currently has negative earnings. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, video games, and related products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Trans World Entertainment Corporation for 496,297 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 18,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 370,947 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 21,974 shares.

The stock decreased 6.86% or $0.048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.652. About 1,106 shares traded. Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWMC) has declined 52.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TWMC News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 18/05/2018 – Transworld Group Embarks on its Digital Transformation Project – ‘Innovation in Motion’; 22/03/2018 – TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT – INVENTORY, INCLUDING $23.4 MLN FROM ETAILZ, WAS $109.6 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2017, VERSUS $126.0 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 29/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trans World Entertainment Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWMC); 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Trans World Assurance Company; 22/03/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘D’; 05/05/2018 – DJ Trans World Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOC); 23/05/2018 – Transworld Systems, Student Loan Collector, Restructures Debt

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) stake by 52,593 shares to 569,549 valued at $11.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 155,812 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was raised too.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $85,200 activity. 4,800 shares were sold by Shepherd James, worth $85,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.67, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MERC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 48.18 million shares or 4.17% more from 46.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 316 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 16,855 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd has 76,575 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 203,931 shares. Oak Limited Oh stated it has 38,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). U S Global holds 67,500 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,172 shares. The California-based Schwab Charles Invest has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4.72M shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 259,955 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 26,843 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 5,599 shares.