Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 3,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.85M, down from 37,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 105.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $996,000, up from 1,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72M shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/04/2018 – LLOYDS FUND BIDDING ROUND ATTRACTS BLACKROCK, SCHRODERS: FT; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Privacy Policy; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Submission of documents

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million worth of stock or 30,725 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $129.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,142 shares to 141,594 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 2,764 shares to 96,304 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 16,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,042 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

