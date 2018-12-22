Madrona Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madrona Financial Services Llc bought 3,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madrona Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 67.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 27,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.28M were sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $25.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 268,455 shares to 333,925 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP) by 324,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Shares for $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.12 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C.