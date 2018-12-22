Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 66,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295.74 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by 67.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,171 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.49M, down from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 1.02 million shares traded or 180.01% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 8.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $442.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 35,700 shares to 323,200 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 59,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Another recent and important West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 65.51 million shares or 8.47% less from 71.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP accumulated 30 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 37,770 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 4,793 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 60 shares. Veritable LP owns 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,617 shares. Cap Guardian holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 60 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11,643 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Management Limited has 1.09M shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 854,303 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.22% or 75,104 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 220,645 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.07% or 125,135 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 3,085 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Among 6 analysts covering West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. West Pharmaceutical Services had 16 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Friday, January 8 by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 11 report.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. WST’s profit will be $53.34 million for 33.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 74,200 shares to 240,810 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 62,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 25. On Tuesday, September 22 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, October 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $147.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Friday, December 18 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, January 12.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 1.39M shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Public Limited Com has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.50 million shares. Oarsman Capital has 30,340 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 3.64 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. 97,176 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 26,659 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Company stated it has 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 35,101 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Union National Bank & Trust Corporation has 2.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,506 shares. Asset Management Gru invested in 1.1% or 23,586 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware has 287,777 shares. Jnba Financial holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,249 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Communication holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,109 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. On Friday, November 16 the insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050.