Infracap Mlp Etf (NYSEARCA:AMZA) had a decrease of 21.27% in short interest. AMZA’s SI was 90,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 21.27% from 115,200 shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 0 days are for Infracap Mlp Etf (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s short sellers to cover AMZA’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 1.34 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) has declined 28.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.33% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Qcr Holdings (QCRH) stake by 8.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 7,700 shares as Qcr Holdings (QCRH)’s stock declined 21.58%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 98,675 shares with $4.03M value, up from 90,975 last quarter. Qcr Holdings now has $492.79M valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 73,152 shares traded or 97.20% up from the average. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 24.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) stake by 6,200 shares to 56,193 valued at $3.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Honeywell Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 216,339 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) was reduced too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 3 sales for $682,646 activity. Shares for $42,372 were sold by BUDD THOMAS D on Monday, July 9. Shares for $670,294 were bought by Peterson Michael Lawrence. On Thursday, July 19 Ziegler Marie Z. bought $6,489 worth of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 142 shares. On Wednesday, December 12 Grabin Elizabeth A bought $13,858 worth of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 410 shares. GIPPLE TODD A also bought $86,663 worth of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) on Tuesday, December 11.