CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 7.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas's Work Requirements for Medicaid; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS's Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 19/03/2018 – CMS and Commercial Insurers Extend Coverage of Oncomine Dx Target Test to more than 160 Million U.S. Lives; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio's Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC - COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY - PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CMS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 246.61 million shares or 3.16% more from 239.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 63,212 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 132,326 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bruce And Inc owns 538,300 shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. 30,872 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.19M shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc accumulated 34,754 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 1,470 shares. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership reported 7,890 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 10,263 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,437 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 69,395 shares. 17,737 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd.

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in HP, Everbridge, Hudson Technologies, SMART Global, CMS Energy, and Denbury Resources â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Csrwire.com published article titled: “CMS Energy Releases Climate Assessment Report, Highlighting Commitment to People, Planet and Prosperity â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Twst.com and their article: “CMS – Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited: Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center has completed the First Bill of Medical Insurance Settlement on 2018 December 17th – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 10 by Argus Research. Howard Weil maintained the shares of CMS in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMS in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $133,089 activity. The insider Barton Lisa M sold 881 shares worth $68,319. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider CHODAK PAUL III sold $64,770.

Among 8 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Thursday, October 11 report. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 10 by Guggenheim. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $76 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, September 21. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Monday, November 19 report.