Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Stake; Intest Has 1.47 Sentiment

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) stake by 46.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 30,324 shares as Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s stock declined 8.88%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 34,376 shares with $854,000 value, down from 64,700 last quarter. Plumas Bancorp now has $110.42M valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 10,505 shares traded or 56.46% up from the average. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has risen 4.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plumas Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLBC); 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c

Intest Corp (INTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.10, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 22 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Intest Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intest Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 51,324 shares traded or 66.72% up from the average. inTEST Corporation (INTT) has declined 22.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 16/05/2018 – inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS $21.8 MLN VS $11.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Rev $19M-$20M; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ inTEST Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTT)

Analysts await inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 41.94% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.31 per share. INTT’s profit will be $1.87M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by inTEST Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation for 305,075 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 440,750 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 100,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 32,700 shares.

Another recent and important inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Houston energy co. takes steps to save stock listing – Houston Business Journal” on December 14, 2018.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.54 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

