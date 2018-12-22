Manutan International SA (MAN) Soars 1.68% on Dec 22

Shares of Manutan International SA (EPA:MAN) last traded at 60.4, representing a move of 1.68%, or 1 per share, on volume of 430 shares. After opening the trading day at 59.6, shares of Manutan International SA traded in a close range. Manutan International SA currently has a total float of 7.60M shares and on average sees 1,275 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 55.8 and high of 101.

CAC 40: Reflecting Europe’s Corporate Strength

Europe is not just all about good education systems, next-generation innovations, and beautiful tourist destinations. The region is also about a compelling economy that has already been through the worst yet continues to remain resilient. It economy helps companies like Manutan International SA to survive at the market.

One of the main reasons behind its success is its competitive and growing equity market. The corporate sector is any economy’s hope, which is why Europe highly values good corporate governance. This is basically what lures investors in the European equity market. It also lures them to the companies like Manutan International SA, with potential and good liquidity.

What Makes Europe’s Economy a Success

Euronext is the leading stock exchange in Europe. It is situated in five different cities— Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, London, and Paris, each of which have different indices. The leading indices include AEX, AMX, AScX, BEL 20, CAC 40, Euronext 100, Next 150, PSI 20, among others.

France’s Euronext Paris, formerly known as Paris Bourse is the leading stock exchange. The top 40 stocks listed on it are weighed on the CAC 40. The companies are monitored based on market capitalization using a base value of 1,000.

It is important not only to become one of CAC parts, like Manutan International SA but to stay there. The components of the CAC 40 are reviewed by the Index Steering Committee quarterly, particularly every third Friday of each month of March, June, September, and December. If necessary, they are capped at 15% every review. Any changes made reflect not earlier than two weeks after the particular review date that they had been decided upon.

The movement of the CAC 40 is in increments of 0.50. The main currency on the CAC 40 is euro. To trade, a typical margin of 2% and a minimum trade size of one index are required. Regular session begins and ends at 6:01 a.m. and 7:59 p.m., respectively.

CAC 40 History

The name of CAC 40 was derived from the former automation system of Euronext Paris, CotationAssistéeenContinu.

The base value of 1,000 was set on December 31, 1987. Before, the components of the CAC 40 are measured based on total market capitalization. However, since December 1, 2003, the CAC 40 had shift to a free-float index. Using this model, stocks are quarterly tracked based on free-float market capitalization and share turnover over the past 12-month period. A total of 40 companies are selected from the top 100 companies on Euronext Paris to compose the CAC 40.

The CAC 40 had posted its all-time high of 6,922.33 on September 4, 2000. During that day, it had a high of 6,944.77. Meanwhile, the all-time low of 893.82 had been recorded in January 1988.

The CAC 40 is an important indicator of investor sentiment not just in France but in all Europe. Along with other Euronext indices, it is closely watched by analysts and investors alike to predict the European economy.

Europe is already a successful region and yet it is still full of growth potentials. One of them is Manutan International SA. Many investors are investing in CAC 40 stocks and it is clear why—the CAC 40 makes up a crucial part of the European economy.

Manutan International SA operates as a multichannel distributor of equipment for companies and local authorities primarily in Europe. The company has market cap of 459.05 million EUR. It offers a range of products, such as handling, lifting, and storage equipment; industrial supplies; safety, hygiene, and packing products; office, workshop, and school furniture; furniture for catering and hotels; school supplies; education, health, and sports equipment and clothing; products for environmental protection; ironmongery items; and electrical products. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The firm markets approximately 200,000 items through paper catalogues, online, and sales teams and agencies.