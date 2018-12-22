Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 12.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 27,499 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 200,001 shares with $31.21M value, down from 227,500 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $59.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21 million shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 62.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments analyzed 14,026 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)'s stock declined 21.51%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 8,301 shares with $727,000 value, down from 22,327 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $130.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Monday, November 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.13% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 111 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 162,238 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 0.37% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,203 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% stake. Johnson Group Inc has 869 shares. Beech Hill Advisors owns 60,425 shares. First Personal has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Brown Advisory reported 7,672 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar owns 14,125 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.45% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.09% or 5,962 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 4.23% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has 154,637 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 33,969 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited reported 5,857 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,283 were reported by Oppenheimer & Communication. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 38,216 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 621 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Andra Ap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.39 million shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% or 5,835 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.64 million for 24.49 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $30.87 million activity. On Monday, July 9 Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) sold $5.89 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 38,000 shares. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 25,000 shares worth $3.75M. Carli Maurizio sold $576,449 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, September 7. 13,485 shares were sold by Krysler P. Kevan, worth $2.14M on Thursday, July 5. 6,500 shares were sold by Rowe Zane, worth $1.07M. 1,500 shares were sold by Olli Amy Fliegelman, worth $229,155 on Thursday, September 20. BROWN MICHAEL W sold $5.60M worth of stock or 35,000 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. VMware had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, August 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $167 target. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Reduce” on Friday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 24 with “Hold”. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Jefferies.