Prospector Partners Llc increased United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) stake by 90.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 31,700 shares as United Fire Group Inc (UFCS)’s stock rose 6.74%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 66,700 shares with $3.39M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. United Fire Group Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 766,004 shares traded or 872.51% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has risen 20.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 19.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 91,308 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 562,620 shares with $91.61M value, up from 471,312 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 3,530 shares to 34,750 valued at $5.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RNR) stake by 9,400 shares and now owns 80,600 shares. Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $410,828 activity. $50,843 worth of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares were sold by SCHARMER NEAL R. 1,727 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares with value of $94,985 were sold by NOYCE JAMES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold UFCS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 0.67% more from 14.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 12,413 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 32,186 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 356,014 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 55 shares. Products Partners Lc owns 8,619 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 219 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited accumulated 6,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 20,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Connable Office invested 0.05% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,903 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 2,187 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 35,803 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 32,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 23,804 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.31% stake. Kistler invested in 0.17% or 2,548 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 0.47% or 27,736 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.26% stake. Old Savings Bank In owns 39,814 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Inc invested 1.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 1.27 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 14,190 shares. 1,275 are held by Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Liability. Tompkins reported 0.11% stake. Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 11,451 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory Gp has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jefferies Group Lc, a New York-based fund reported 66,898 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 20. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, October 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by TD Securities. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 20.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 13,201 shares to 1.21M valued at $62.57 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 14,075 shares and now owns 565,050 shares. First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) was reduced too.