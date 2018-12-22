Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 11.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,918 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, down from 34,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.73M shares. Cullinan Inc has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Willingdon Wealth holds 4,937 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.52M shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 510,354 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,690 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt owns 0.8% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,530 shares. Hills Bancorporation reported 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1.13M were accumulated by First Tru Advisors Lp. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 396,387 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Davis R M stated it has 10,231 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated stated it has 74,408 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 483,026 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19 million worth of stock. Zuckerberg Mark sold $87.97M worth of stock. Stretch Colin sold $129,150 worth of stock. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.66M. 5,300 shares valued at $907,786 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. One Cap Management Ltd Co owns 25,319 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust owns 50,157 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 52,424 are held by Capital Inc Ca. The California-based Valiant Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 6.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parus (Uk) Limited holds 18.82% or 497,758 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 14,786 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has 468 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets invested 2.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bouchey Group accumulated 1,499 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Covington invested in 0.61% or 60,270 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 796,880 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.