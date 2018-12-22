Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 22.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.85M, down from 331,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.09 million shares traded or 233.28% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.41 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd owns 13,566 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 187,432 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Provise Group Limited stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cohen And Steers invested in 257,738 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.84% or 28,679 shares in its portfolio. 4.66M are owned by D E Shaw And. Cs Mckee LP reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 121,275 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 8,748 shares. Haverford Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 30,539 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Regions owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,098 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 3,081 shares. Nuwave Ltd Llc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, January 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Howard Weil. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, November 25. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MPC in report on Wednesday, March 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 High-Yield Stocks Are Going in Opposite Directions (for Now) – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will The Rally Of Marathon Petroleum Resume? – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. companies are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – The Business Journals” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 15,132 shares to 41,221 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 7,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OI’s profit will be $100.00 million for 6.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

More news for Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday – Benzinga” and published on December 06, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold OI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.04% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 47,055 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Kentucky Retirement System holds 13,622 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1.18 million shares. Mason Street Llc owns 81,790 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 292,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 93,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Management Ab holds 257,900 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 54,148 shares. 30,622 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Snow Capital Mgmt LP has 516,580 shares. 389,456 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Swiss Bancshares holds 283,924 shares.