Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 58.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 63,359 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 26.60%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 171,659 shares with $1.76M value, up from 108,300 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17M shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. ALSSF’s SI was 3.95 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 3.77 million shares previously. With 45,200 avg volume, 87 days are for ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s short sellers to cover ALSSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 30,842 shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.96 million shares. Brookfield Asset has 460,000 shares. Brigade Ltd Partnership invested in 660,000 shares. Oppenheimer owns 79,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Serengeti Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.98% or 600,000 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 213,689 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,800 shares. Par Mngmt Inc reported 15.61M shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & LP stated it has 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 614,855 shares. Frontfour Capital Gp Llc reported 1.02 million shares. Oakbrook Invests invested in 0.01% or 14,400 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 35,012 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Q Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 96,894 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Twitter Inc (Call) stake by 19,100 shares to 57,600 valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) was reduced too.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. Benninger Thomas M. bought $319,390 worth of stock. Roca Marco sold $146,453 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, November 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The Company’s brand portfolio comprises DominoÂ’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, ChiliÂ’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. It has a 29.52 P/E ratio. ChangÂ’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Italianni's, Vips, El PortÃ³n, FosterÂ’s Hollywood, CaÃ±as y Tapas, LAVACA, and ArchieÂ´s.