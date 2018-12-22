Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.34, from 0.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 5 funds started new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 2.32 million shares, down from 2.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 61.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 12,778 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 13.51%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 8,022 shares with $588,000 value, down from 20,800 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $31.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 7.08M shares traded or 136.08% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

More notable recent Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) CEO Jeffrey Gill on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) CEO Jeffrey Gill on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Texas Instruments, Sino-Global Shipping America, Alimera Sciences, Sypris Solutions, JetPay, and Performant Financial â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sypris Keeps Delivering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These Louisville stocks took the biggest hit in Wednesday’s market plunge – Louisville Business First” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 5,953 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) has declined 29.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $23.14 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Aegis Financial Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. for 157,742 shares. Weber Alan W owns 314,056 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 657 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 75,947 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 3,200 shares to 69,134 valued at $7.36M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,368 shares and now owns 8,816 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. Todd Brian R sold $675,232 worth of stock or 9,147 shares. PELTZ NELSON sold 2.12M shares worth $158.24 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $368,550 was sold by TILGHMAN RICHARD G. 1.52M shares were sold by Frank Joshua D., worth $101.38M. 17,438 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by Grade Joel T. on Friday, June 29.

More recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Sysco Reports Progress of â€œDelivering A Better Tomorrowâ€ in 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 8 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, August 14 report. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Pivotal Research downgraded Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Friday, August 10 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $74 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 424,432 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Limited Com holds 3,000 shares. 40,577 are owned by Colony Grp Limited Liability. Tctc Ltd Com accumulated 22,664 shares. Mathes Incorporated accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc reported 29,420 shares stake. Homrich Berg invested in 12,809 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 0.01% or 1,305 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp accumulated 1.12 million shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 3,000 shares. Eastern Bank has invested 1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schwab Charles Invest Management invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84M for 20.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.