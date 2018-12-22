Mark Asset Management Decreased Cme Group (CME) Stake; Hopfed Bancorp Has 2.75 Sentiment

Mark Asset Management Corp decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 16.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mark Asset Management Corp sold 12,324 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Mark Asset Management Corp holds 62,714 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 75,038 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $65.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (HFBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.93, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 11 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold their holdings in Hopfed Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hopfed Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) has declined 0.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $83.81 million. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. It has a 21.1 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. for 148,888 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 383,600 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.71% invested in the company for 541,661 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 315,904 shares.

Analysts await HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HFBC’s profit will be $1.35 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by HopFed Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. Berenberg upgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank.

Mark Asset Management Corp increased Vmware Inc (Call) stake by 15,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $5.46 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,573 shares and now owns 90,555 shares. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Call) was raised too.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. Carey Charles P sold $959,220 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, November 20. Shares for $878,762 were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M.. Piell Hilda Harris also sold $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. Pietrowicz John W. sold 2,500 shares worth $410,275. 3,353 shares were sold by Holzrichter Julie, worth $626,039. On Wednesday, September 5 Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 7,820 shares. The insider GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold 300 shares worth $51,689.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis R M stated it has 118,332 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,752 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability owns 18,716 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 67 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 3.29 million shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 0% or 29 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.03% or 2,194 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers has 46,911 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Lc has invested 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,684 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 54 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 0.39% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motco holds 0% or 205 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.