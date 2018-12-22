Mark Asset Management Corp increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 9.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mark Asset Management Corp acquired 7,290 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Mark Asset Management Corp holds 81,088 shares with $18.31M value, up from 73,798 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X

First Pacific Advisors Llc increased Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) stake by 6.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 141,506 shares as Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 2.21 million shares with $505.54 million value, up from 2.07 million last quarter. Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A now has $54.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Bancorporation has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,058 shares. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability holds 7.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 132,324 shares. Welch Limited Liability Com Ny holds 0.08% or 1,115 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 3.29 million shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Ltd Company holds 67,604 shares or 60.01% of its portfolio. Palo Capital accumulated 45,380 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 2.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 389,032 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 469,381 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,266 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 67,020 are owned by Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx.

Mark Asset Management Corp decreased Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 18,560 shares to 44,295 valued at $7.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bac/Ws/A Us (Bank Of America C stake by 72,325 shares and now owns 165,767 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (Call) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. DA Davidson maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 7 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Announces Notes Offering Worth $250 Million – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Momo vs. Baidu – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 9 to “Overweight”.