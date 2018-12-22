Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 49.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 560,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 582,442 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.68M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75M shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) by 2675% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Boise Cascade Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.23M shares traded or 138.54% up from the average. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 37.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Expects Modest Demand Growth for Its Products in 2018; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 13/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – AGREED TO ACQUIRE LUMBERMAN’S WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS, A DISTRIBUTOR OF ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY BUILDING MATERIALS; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.4M; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO. BOISE CASCADE REPORTS BUY OF NORMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 58,110 shares. Caymus Prtnrs Lp owns 582,442 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Rech And has 1.07% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 113,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 260 shares. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,873 shares. Palisade Management Limited Com Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 658,115 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 28,740 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 8,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northpointe Cap holds 243,579 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 106,925 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $80.63 million for 2.89 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOJTEK FRANK A, worth $58,780 on Friday, June 22. $371,597 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were sold by MORTON GERALD A. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY also sold $187,577 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares. The insider Pitts David L. sold $180,120.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $596.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $46.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 32 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Mizuho. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, December 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, May 6. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, August 10.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Global Energy Leadership Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valeant Pharmaceuticals Can Still Go Higher – Cramer’s Lightning Round (5/21/18) – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WSJ: Activist investor sells stake in Carrizo after failing to change strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil +2% after easy Q3 earnings beat, raised production guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $442,779 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold BCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.28% less from 35.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 25,771 shares. Numerixs Technologies has 0.06% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 8,501 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 5,773 shares. 6,727 are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 21 shares. 11,657 are owned by Quantbot L P. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Hbk LP accumulated 24,300 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 210,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Navellier Associates stated it has 102,598 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) has 1.34% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Asset Mgmt reported 279 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 0% or 125,200 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) or 37,659 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 16,595 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Boise Cascade had 20 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) rating on Monday, October 2. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $36.0 target. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on Friday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, September 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on Thursday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of BCC in report on Friday, July 24 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on Tuesday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on May 04, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” published on September 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Boise Cascade Enters into Agreement to Sell Two Lumber Mills and its Particleboard Operations in Northeast Oregon to Woodgrain – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Agilent Boosts Raman Spectroscopy With Cobalt Light Systems – Zacks.com” published on July 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofrontera: Potential Market Opportunities After FDA And EMA Approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.