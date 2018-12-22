Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,765 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.70 billion, down from 219,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 25,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,710 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30M, down from 320,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 10.09M shares traded or 45.74% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. 3,839 shares were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J., worth $1.69 million on Tuesday, July 31. Shares for $1.13M were sold by Baxter Joel D.. Another trade for 20,946 shares valued at $9.20 million was sold by MORIKIS JOHN G. GILLIGAN THOMAS P had sold 5,080 shares worth $2.33 million. $234,328 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by Hodnik David F. Shares for $253,125 were bought by STROPKI JOHN M.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn holds 0.01% or 187 shares. 47,074 were accumulated by Torray Ltd Liability Com. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Assetmark owns 381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.13% or 1.14M shares. Citadel Advisors has 317,232 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Lc owns 9,898 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited accumulated 3,558 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Laurel Grove Ltd Co holds 2.14% or 9,295 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.04% or 748 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.16% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 13,107 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney holds 8,396 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,575 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 29 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, December 22. Citigroup initiated the shares of SHW in report on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 28.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap (VBR) by 2,336 shares to 5,118 shares, valued at $713.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New C (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next Stop Is Up For Sherwin-Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.85 per share. PHM’s profit will be $308.95 million for 5.71 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.91% EPS growth.

More news for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Del Webb Bringing Its Famed Resort Style Living to Fuquay-Varina – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Tuesday, July 11 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush upgraded the shares of PHM in report on Thursday, July 13 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $24 target. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BTIG Research. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, November 14 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 12 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 5.40 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 5,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 154,187 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Co accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 939,608 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ftb owns 1,727 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited invested in 241,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 146,185 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.11% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 10,620 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Llc owns 0.7% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 214,653 shares. Daiwa Secs has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bokf Na owns 27,578 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.