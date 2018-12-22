Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Verizon Cions (VZ) by 13.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 6,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,493 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 billion, up from 51,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Verizon Cions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 47.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 23,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,954 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, down from 49,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32M shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $533.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond (TIP) by 1,530 shares to 2,919 shares, valued at $322.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 1,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,960 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl S (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartline Invest holds 0.12% or 9,438 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glovista Investments Lc reported 19,814 shares. Moreover, First Dallas Secs has 1.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,245 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 152,709 shares. Condor reported 6,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtn Corp invested in 0.21% or 10,655 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Afam Capital reported 87,071 shares. Maple Management has invested 1.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has 1.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,200 shares. Westchester Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 100 shares. 6.67 million were reported by Asset Management One Limited. Profund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 143,674 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Extremely Safe Stocks to Own in a Collapsing Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Communications: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 23 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil on Monday, January 22 to “Sector Outperform”. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 25 report. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy”. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 32,846 shares to 662,765 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “U.S. stocks surge on Friday amid G-20 talks and cement best week for S&P 500, Nasdaq in about 7 years – MarketWatch” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Polar Capital October outflows mar first-half profit jump – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MAR Stock Drops on News of Marriott Data Breach – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,055 shares. 2,315 were reported by First Personal Ser. Boltwood Cap holds 1,700 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 196 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Com invested in 9,775 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc invested in 0.14% or 978,674 shares. North Star Asset Management has 7,792 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,152 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 3,841 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 3,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Services Automobile Association has 194,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Llc owns 4,512 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 631,598 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 148,822 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 3,292 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by Evercore. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 20. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 26. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 24 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8 with “Hold”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.